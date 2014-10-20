KARACHI, Oct 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai-35 unload Crude Oil n/a Ocean Marcury unload Chemical n/a Argent Cosmos unload Rape Seeds n/a Rosco Poplar unload Cement n/a Elpidagr load G.Cargo n/a Horrison load/unload G.Cargo n/a Clipper Cristobal load/unload Containers n/a Antigua Melos load/unload Containers n/a ACX Crystal load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 68,378 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 37,737 n/a Import cargo 30,641 n/a In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and seven ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)