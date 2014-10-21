KARACHI, Oct 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Ecenurk-K unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Chemical n/a Argent Cosmos unload Rape Seeds n/a Rosco Poplar unload Cement n/a KN Forest load Containers n/a Melos load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kalamata load/unload Containers n/a Rochelle load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 130,336 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday Compared to 68,378 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 34,152 37,737 Import cargo 96,184 30,641 In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)