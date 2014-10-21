KARACHI, Oct 21 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Ecenurk-K unload
Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload
Chemical n/a Argent Cosmos unload
Rape Seeds n/a Rosco Poplar unload
Cement n/a KN Forest load
Containers n/a Melos load/unload
Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Kalamata load/unload
Containers n/a Rochelle load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 130,336 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday Compared
to 68,378 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 34,152 37,737
Import cargo 96,184 30,641
In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and five ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)