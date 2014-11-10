KARACHI, Nov 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil 31,277 Al Salam II unload Edible Oil 11,000 Ping An unload Chemical n/a Atlanic Glory unload Chemical 6,500 Pacific Stream unload Wheat n/a Flag Mersinldi unload Seeds n/a Sea Luck-11 unload Cement n/a Danos-Z load Containers n/a Albany load/unload Containers n/a Vienna load/unload Containers n/a Posen load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 96,797 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 28,860 n/a Import cargo 67,937 n/a In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)