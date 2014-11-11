KARACHI, Nov 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil 31,277 Ji Xiang unload Edible Oil 11,000 Ping An unload Wheat n/a Flag Mersinldi unload Seeds n/a Sea Luck-11 unload Containers n/a BBC Ontario load/unload Containers n/a Mona load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 60,614 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday Compared to 96,797 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 2,079 28,860 Import cargo 58,535 67,937 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)