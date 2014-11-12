KARACHI, Nov 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Ashahda unload Edible Oil n/a Ji Xiang unload Wheat n/a Flag Mersinldi unload Seeds n/a Sea Luck-11 unload Cement n/a Filla Joy load Cement n/a Ikan Prang load General Cargo n/a Finja load/unload Containers n/a Asir load/unload Containers n/a Hart Land Point load/unload Containers n/a Dubessy load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 105,097 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday Compared to 60,614 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 24,221 2,079 Import cargo 80,876 58,535 In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)