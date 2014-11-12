KARACHI, Nov 12 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Ashahda unload
Edible Oil n/a Ji Xiang unload
Wheat n/a Flag Mersinldi unload
Seeds n/a Sea Luck-11 unload
Cement n/a Filla Joy load
Cement n/a Ikan Prang load
General Cargo n/a Finja load/unload
Containers n/a Asir load/unload
Containers n/a Hart Land Point load/unload
Containers n/a Dubessy load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 105,097 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
Compared to 60,614 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 24,221 2,079
Import cargo 80,876 58,535
In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)