KARACHI, Nov 14 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor 11 unload
Edible Oil n/a Horizon unload
Chemical n/a Stolt Courage unload
Wheat n/a Flag Mersinldi unload
Seeds n/a Sea Luck-11 unload
Cement n/a Filla Joy load
Cement n/a Ikan Prang load
Containers n/a Siagon Express load/unload
Containers n/a Tebea load/unload
Containers n/a Lilly Schulte load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 118,162 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 32,984 n/a
Import cargo 85,178 n/a
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and six ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)