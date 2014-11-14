KARACHI, Nov 14 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor 11 unload Edible Oil n/a Horizon unload Chemical n/a Stolt Courage unload Wheat n/a Flag Mersinldi unload Seeds n/a Sea Luck-11 unload Cement n/a Filla Joy load Cement n/a Ikan Prang load Containers n/a Siagon Express load/unload Containers n/a Tebea load/unload Containers n/a Lilly Schulte load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 118,162 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 32,984 n/a Import cargo 85,178 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)