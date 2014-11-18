KARACHI, Nov 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Lassy Victory unload Edible Oil n/a Dong Hai unload Chemical n/a Alam Boobam Unload Wheat n/a Flag Mersinldi unload Seeds n/a Sea Luck-11 unload Cement n/a Golden Ambrosia load Cement n/a Ikan Prang load Containers n/a Atlanta load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,348 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 36,838 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 24,419 9,139 Import cargo 54,929 27,699 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)