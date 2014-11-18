MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
KARACHI, Nov 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Lassy Victory unload Edible Oil n/a Dong Hai unload Chemical n/a Alam Boobam Unload Wheat n/a Flag Mersinldi unload Seeds n/a Sea Luck-11 unload Cement n/a Golden Ambrosia load Cement n/a Ikan Prang load Containers n/a Atlanta load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,348 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 36,838 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 24,419 9,139 Import cargo 54,929 27,699 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M