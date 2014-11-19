KARACHI, Nov 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Classy Victory unload Edible Oil n/a Dong Hai unload Wheat n/a Flag Mersinldi unload Seeds n/a Sea Luck-11 unload Cement n/a Golden Ambrosia load Cement n/a Ikan Prang load Containers n/a Fowairet load/unload Containers n/a Kolkata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 108,032 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 79,348 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 26,808 24,419 Import cargo 81,224 54,929 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)