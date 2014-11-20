KARACHI, Nov 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai unload Chemical n/a Qem Star unload Wheat n/a Virginia unload Seeds n/a Sea Luck-11 unload Cement n/a Ikan Prang load Containers n/a Champion load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Atlanta load/unload Containers n/a Lamartine load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,440 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 108,032 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 58,026 26,808 Import cargo 36,414 81,224 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)