KARACHI, Nov 20 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai unload
Chemical n/a Qem Star unload
Wheat n/a Virginia unload
Seeds n/a Sea Luck-11 unload
Cement n/a Ikan Prang load
Containers n/a Champion load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Atlanta load/unload
Containers n/a Lamartine load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,440 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to
108,032 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 58,026 26,808
Import cargo 36,414 81,224
In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and one ship sailed. In
the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive and five
ships are expected to arrive.
