KARACHI, Nov 21 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai unload
Chemical n/a Stealth unload
Wheat n/a Virginia unload
Seeds n/a Sea Luck-11 unload
Cement n/a Grond Pioneer load
Containers n/a Champion load/unload
Containers n/a Spirit of Mumbai load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 108,718 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared
to 94,440 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 45,787 58,026
Import cargo 62,931 36,414
In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and three
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)