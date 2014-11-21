KARACHI, Nov 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai unload Chemical n/a Stealth unload Wheat n/a Virginia unload Seeds n/a Sea Luck-11 unload Cement n/a Grond Pioneer load Containers n/a Champion load/unload Containers n/a Spirit of Mumbai load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 108,718 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 94,440 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 45,787 58,026 Import cargo 62,931 36,414 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)