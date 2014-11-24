KARACHI, Nov 24 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Breezy Victoria unload
Edible Oil n/a Sea Ambition unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Seeds n/a Ocean Lion unload
Cement n/a Amber Champion load
Containers n/a Alliance Norfolk load/unload
Containers n/a Antalya load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,059 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 16,086 n/a
Import cargo 36,973 n/a
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)