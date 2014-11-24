KARACHI, Nov 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Breezy Victoria unload Edible Oil n/a Sea Ambition unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Seeds n/a Ocean Lion unload Cement n/a Amber Champion load Containers n/a Alliance Norfolk load/unload Containers n/a Antalya load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,059 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 16,086 n/a Import cargo 36,973 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)