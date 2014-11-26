KARACHI, Nov 26 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Rose unload Chemical n/a Ji Xiang unload Seeds n/a Ocean Lion unload Cement n/a Grand Pioner load Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Al Bahia load/unload Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 113,268 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 40,820 n/a Import cargo 72,448 n/a In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and nine ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)