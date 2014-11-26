KARACHI, Nov 26 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload
Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Rose unload
Chemical n/a Ji Xiang unload
Seeds n/a Ocean Lion unload
Cement n/a Grand Pioner load
Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload
Containers n/a Al Bahia load/unload
Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 113,268 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 40,820 n/a
Import cargo 72,448 n/a
In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and nine
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)