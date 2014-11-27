KARACHI, Nov 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Crude Oil n/a Torm Clara unload Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Rose unload Seeds n/a Ocean Lion unload Cement n/a Grand Pioner load Containers n/a Maupassant load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Chicago load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 58,740 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 113,268 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 29,961 40,820 Import cargo 28,779 72,448 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)