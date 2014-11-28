KARACHI, Nov 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Crude Oil n/a Torm Clara unload Edible Oil n/a Silver Emily unload LPG n/a Nisyros unload Seeds n/a Ocean Lion unload Coal n/a Monn Globe unload Containers n/a Hugo Schulte load/unload Containers n/a OOCL Kobe load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Chicago load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 120,223 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 58,740 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 56,436 29,961 Import cargo 63,787 28,779 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)