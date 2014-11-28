KARACHI, Nov 28 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Crude Oil n/a Torm Clara unload
Edible Oil n/a Silver Emily unload
LPG n/a Nisyros unload
Seeds n/a Ocean Lion unload
Coal n/a Monn Globe unload
Containers n/a Hugo Schulte load/unload
Containers n/a OOCL Kobe load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Chicago load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 120,223 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared
to 58,740 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 56,436 29,961
Import cargo 63,787 28,779
In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and one ship sailed. In
the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and eight
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)