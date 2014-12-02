KARACHI, Dec 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Al Mahfoza unload Edible Oil n/a Prosperity unload Wheat n/a Virginia unload Coal n/a Monn Globe unload G.Cargo n/a Jammine load/unload Containers n/a Mare Siculum load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Nagami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 112,910 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 43,480 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 18,858 10,017 Import cargo 94,052 33,463 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)