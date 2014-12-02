KARACHI, Dec 2 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Al Mahfoza unload
Edible Oil n/a Prosperity unload
Wheat n/a Virginia unload
Coal n/a Monn Globe unload
G.Cargo n/a Jammine load/unload
Containers n/a Mare Siculum load/unload
Containers n/a Safmarine Nagami load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 112,910 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared
to 43,480 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 18,858 10,017
Import cargo 94,052 33,463
In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)