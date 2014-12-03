KARACHI, Dec 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Nave Cassiopeia unload Edible Oil n/a Prosperity unload Wheat n/a Virginia unload Containers n/a Sabya load/unload Containers n/a Moliere load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 92,872 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 112,910 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 35,910 18,858 Import cargo 56,962 94,052 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)