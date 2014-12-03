KARACHI, Dec 3 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Nave Cassiopeia unload
Edible Oil n/a Prosperity unload
Wheat n/a Virginia unload
Containers n/a Sabya load/unload
Containers n/a Moliere load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 92,872 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to
112,910 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 35,910 18,858
Import cargo 56,962 94,052
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)