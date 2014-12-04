KARACHI, Dec 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Nave Cassiopeia unload Edible Oil n/a Prosperity unload Iron ore n/a Eastern Sun unload Wheat n/a Virginia unload Cement n/a Ikan Salmon load Containers n/a Nerval load/unload Containers n/a Kensington load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 89,608 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 92,872 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 30,056 35,910 Import cargo 59,552 56,962 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)