KARACHI, Dec 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Edible Oil n/a Argent Gerbera unload Iron ore n/a Eastern Sun unload Wheat n/a Virginia unload Cement n/a Ikan Salmon load G.Cargo n/a Sea Lion load Containers n/a NYK Furano load/unload Containers n/a Martha Schulte load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 97,262 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 89,608 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 30,769 30,056 Import cargo 66,493 59,552 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)