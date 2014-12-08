KARACHI, Dec 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Harizon Diana unload Edible Oil n/a Argent Gerbera unload Edible Oil n/a Rich Sino unload Chemical n/a Bahrain Vision unload Wheat n/a Virginia unload Coal n/a Alam Madu unload Cement n/a Ikan Salmon load Containers n/a Angligua load/unload Containers n/a Posen load/unload Containers n/a Freedom load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 98,188 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday, Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 19,931 n/a Import cargo 78,257 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)