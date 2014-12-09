KARACHI, Dec 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Argent Gerbera unload Edible Oil n/a Rich Sino unload Chemical n/a Bahrain Vision unload Coal n/a Alam Madu unload Cement n/a Ikan Salmon load Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 63,773 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 98,188 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 17,704 19,931 Import cargo 46,069 78,257 In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)