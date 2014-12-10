KARACHI, Dec 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Angsana unload Edible Oil n/a GSW Forward unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Containers n/a Jazan load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kalamata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 73,034 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 63,773 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 21,525 17,704 Import cargo 51,509 46,069 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)