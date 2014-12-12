KARACHI, Dec 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Angsana unload Edible Oil n/a GSW Forward unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Containers n/a BW Mia load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Detroil load/unload Containers n/a Dubai Express load/unload Containers n/a Hansa America load/unload Containers n/a Berloiz load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 74,561 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 73,034 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 26,505 21,525 Import cargo 48,056 51,509 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)