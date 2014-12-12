KARACHI, Dec 12 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Bunga Angsana unload
Edible Oil n/a GSW Forward unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Containers n/a BW Mia load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Detroil load/unload
Containers n/a Dubai Express load/unload
Containers n/a Hansa America load/unload
Containers n/a Berloiz load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 74,561 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to
73,034 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 26,505 21,525
Import cargo 48,056 51,509
In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships
are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)