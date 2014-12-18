KARACHI, Dec 18 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload
Edible Oil n/a Jipro Neftts unload
Rape Seeds n/a Salsunar unload
Containers n/a Musset Load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Denver load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 107,888 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 109,043 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 16,884 36,062
Import cargo 91,004 72,981
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)