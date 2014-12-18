KARACHI, Dec 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Edible Oil n/a Jipro Neftts unload Rape Seeds n/a Salsunar unload Containers n/a Musset Load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Denver load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 107,888 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 109,043 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 16,884 36,062 Import cargo 91,004 72,981 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)