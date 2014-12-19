KARACHI, Dec 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Crude Oil n/a Alpine Layality unload Edible Oil n/a Jipro Neftts unload Chemical n/a Sea Ambition unload Rape Seeds n/a Unsal Sunar unload Containers n/a LilY Schulte Load/unload Containers n/a APL Oman load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 69,149 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 107,888 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 30,569 16,884 Import cargo 38,580 91,004 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsrlom)