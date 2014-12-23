KARACHI, Dec 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Iron ore n/a Xiazhi Yoan-7 unload LPG n/a GSN Unity unload Seeds n/a Jasco Suzhou unload Containers n/a Rochelle unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami Load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 69,352 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 20,664 n/a Import cargo 48,688 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)