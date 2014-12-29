KARACHI, Dec 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Fertilizer n/a Minoan Grace unload Seeds n/a Annk Jersti unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Cement Alam Madu load Containers n/a Albany load/unload Containers n/a Eugenia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 55,269 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 24,092 n/a Import cargo 31,177 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and nine ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)