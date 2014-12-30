KARACHI, Dec 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Fertilizer n/a Minoan Grace unload Seeds n/a Annk Jersti unload Chemical n/a Feng Hai-35 unload Cement Alam Madu load Containers n/a Vienna load/unload Containers n/a Pona load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,780 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 55,269 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 33,052 24,092 Import cargo 46,728 31,177 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)