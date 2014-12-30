KARACHI, Dec 30 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload
Fertilizer n/a Minoan Grace unload
Seeds n/a Annk Jersti unload
Chemical n/a Feng Hai-35 unload
Cement Alam Madu load
Containers n/a Vienna load/unload
Containers n/a Pona load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,780 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to
55,269 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 33,052 24,092
Import cargo 46,728 31,177
In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and seven
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)