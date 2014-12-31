KARACHI, Dec 31 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Fertilizer n/a Minoan Grace unload Seeds n/a Annk Jersti unload Chemical n/a GAS lonion unload Steel Coil n/a Sun Bay unload Cement n/a Alam Madu load Containers n/a BBC Spring load/unload Containers n/a Al Abdli load/unload Containers n/a Debussy load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 98,770 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 79,780 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 37,894 33,052 Import cargo 60,876 46,728 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)