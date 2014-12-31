KARACHI, Dec 31 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload
Fertilizer n/a Minoan Grace unload
Seeds n/a Annk Jersti unload
Chemical n/a GAS lonion unload
Steel Coil n/a Sun Bay unload
Cement n/a Alam Madu load
Containers n/a BBC Spring load/unload
Containers n/a Al Abdli load/unload
Containers n/a Debussy load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 98,770 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to
79,780 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 37,894 33,052
Import cargo 60,876 46,728
In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and five ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)