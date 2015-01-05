KARACHI, Jan 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Chemical n/a Pacific Sun unload Coal n/a Elina-B unload Cement n/a Commen Sprit load Containers n/a Rachele load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 51,376 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 21,903 n/a Import cargo 29,473 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)