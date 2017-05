KARACHI, Jan 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a ECE Nur-K unload Chemical n/a Pacific Sun unload Seeds n/a Yasa Aysen unload Coal n/a Elina-B unload Cement n/a Commen Sprit load Containers n/a Carolina load/unload Containers n/a Posen load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 74,624 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. compared to 51,376 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 28,124 21,903 Import cargo 46,500 29,473 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)