KARACHI, Jan 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a ECE Nur-K unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Dasma unload Seeds n/a Yasa Aysen unload Coal n/a Elina-B unload Coal n/a Hyderabad unload Cement n/a Commen Sprit load Containers n/a Al Rawdah load/unload Containers n/a Kolkata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 135,021 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. compared to 74,624 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 28,585 28,124 Import cargo 106,436 46,500 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)