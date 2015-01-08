KARACHI, Jan 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Dasma unload Seeds n/a Yasa Aysen unload Coal n/a Elina-B unload Coal n/a Hyderabad unload Containers n/a Pitesburgh uoad/unload Containers n/a Corniella load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 116,416 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. compared to 135,021 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 30,286 28,585 Import cargo 86,130 106,436 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)