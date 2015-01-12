BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
KARACHI, Jan 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Sky unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Urea n/a Sino-6 unload Coal n/a Hyderabad unload Vehicles n/a Fairfax unload Containers n/a Antalia Alliance load/unload Containers n/aa Martina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 74,179 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 34,566 n/a Import cargo 39,613 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says discontinuation of brewing operations in our brewery at Naubatpur, district Patna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: