KARACHI, Jan 13 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Genuine Venus unload
Urea n/a Sino-6 unload
Coal n/a Hyderabad unload
Containers n/a Alessia unload
Containers n/a Crystal load/unload
Containers n/aa Safmarine Ngami load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,790 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to
74,179 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 24,282 34,566
Import cargo 56,508 39,613
In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed. In
the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships
are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)