KARACHI, Jan 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Genuine Venus unload Urea n/a Sino-6 unload Coal n/a Hyderabad unload Containers n/a Alessia unload Containers n/a Crystal load/unload Containers n/aa Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,790 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 74,179 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 24,282 34,566 Import cargo 56,508 39,613 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)