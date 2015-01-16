KARACHI, Jan 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload LPG n/a Eupen unload Edible Oil n/a FSL London unload Urea n/a Sino-6 unload Coal n/a Hyderabad unload Containers n/a Maersk Hardford load/unload Containers n/a Florida load/unload Containers n/a Hansa America load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 84,763 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 34,523 n/a Import cargo 50,240 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)