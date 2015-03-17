KARACHI, March 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Cement n/a Ariel load Containers n/a Freedom load/unload Containers n/a Rotter Dam load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 33,916 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 86,503 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 24,592 41,790 Import cargo 9,324 44,713 Two ships arrived in the period and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)