KARACHI, March 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Eye Brighty unload Crude Oil n/a Fabuious unload Chemical n/a Alpine Light unlaod Cement n/a Ariel load Containers n/a HS Paris load/unload Containers n/a Rotter Dam load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 95,506 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 33,916 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 59,553 24,592 Import cargo 35,953 9,324 In the 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)