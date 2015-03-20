KARACHI, March 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Iron ore n/a Jasco Jin Zhou unload LPG n/a Liberty N unload Palm Oil n/a Argent Eye Bright unload Crude Oil n/a Alpine Light unlaod Containers n/a Maersk Kinloss load/unload Containers n/a Alessia load/unload G.Cargo n/a Mation Scan load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 47,370 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 24,212 n/a Import cargo 23,158 n/a In the 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)