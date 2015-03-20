KARACHI, March 20 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Iron ore n/a Jasco Jin Zhou unload
LPG n/a Liberty N unload
Palm Oil n/a Argent Eye Bright unload
Crude Oil n/a Alpine Light unlaod
Containers n/a Maersk Kinloss load/unload
Containers n/a Alessia load/unload
G.Cargo n/a Mation Scan load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 47,370 tonnes of cargo
during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 24,212 n/a
Import cargo 23,158 n/a
In the 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the
next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and eight ships are
expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)