KARACHI, March 25 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Amarayllis unload
Coal n/a Trans Pacific unload
LPG n/a Green Speed unlaod
Canola n/a Alpha Melody unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
G.Cargo n/a Thorco Winter load/unload
Containers n/a Al-Rawadah load/unload
Containers n/a OOCL Kobe load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 77,323 tonnes of cargo
during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared
to 66,788 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 13,466 Nil
Import cargo 63,857 66,788
In the 24 hours, seven ships arrived and five ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)