KARACHI, March 26 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Amarayllis unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload Coal n/a Trans Pacific unload Canola n/a Alpha Melody unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Chemical n/a ECE Nurek unload Containers n/a Tosco load/unload Containers n/a Mation Scan load/unload Containers n/a Pittsburgh load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 127,001 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 77,323 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 16,910 13,466 Import cargo 110,091 63,857 Five ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)