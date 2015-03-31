KARACHI, March 31 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Pacific Berly unload
LNG n/a Ex Quisite unload
Chemical n/a Argent Habiscus unload
Soybean Oil n/a Super Star unload
Cement n/a Jasco Jinzhon load
Containers n/a Eastern Sun load/unload
Containers n/a Ikan Siakap load/unload
Containers n/a General load/unload
Containers n/a Concord load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,904 tonnes of cargo
during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to
97,530 tonnes previous.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 22,934 37,779
Import cargo 71,970 59,751
three ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In the
next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)