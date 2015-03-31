KARACHI, March 31 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Pacific Berly unload LNG n/a Ex Quisite unload Chemical n/a Argent Habiscus unload Soybean Oil n/a Super Star unload Cement n/a Jasco Jinzhon load Containers n/a Eastern Sun load/unload Containers n/a Ikan Siakap load/unload Containers n/a General load/unload Containers n/a Concord load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,904 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 97,530 tonnes previous. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 22,934 37,779 Import cargo 71,970 59,751 three ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)