KARACHI, April 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Vermilion Emergu unload LNG n/a Ex Quisite unload Soybean Oil n/a MTM Antwerp unload Steel n/a Emerald Coral unload Chemical n/a N.Conception unload Containers n/a Ikan Siakap load/unload Containers n/a Super Star load/unload Containers n/a Concord load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 114,175 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 94,904 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 20,433 22,934 Import cargo 93,742 71,970 five ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)