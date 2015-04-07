KARACHI, April 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a DL Cosmos unload LNG n/a Ex Quisite unload Wheat n/a Black Eagle unload Containers n/a Petro Hue unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 43,076 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 7,602 n/a Import cargo 35,474 n/a one ship arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)