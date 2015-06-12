KARACHI, June 12 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
LPG 4,667 Liberty-N unload
Furnace Oil 1,210 Arietis unload
Chemical 8,799 Atlantic Glory unload
Seeds 10,062 Shanghai unload
Coal 10,780 Sitcheng unlaod
Cement 18,160 Baron load
Containers n/a Alam Madu load/unload
Containers n/a M.Pittsburgh load/unload
Containers n/a Kingfish load/unload
Containers n/a Busan load/unlaod
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 120,653 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 51,524 n/a
Import cargo 69,129 n/a
six ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the
next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are
expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)