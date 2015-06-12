KARACHI, June 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload LPG 4,667 Liberty-N unload Furnace Oil 1,210 Arietis unload Chemical 8,799 Atlantic Glory unload Seeds 10,062 Shanghai unload Coal 10,780 Sitcheng unlaod Cement 18,160 Baron load Containers n/a Alam Madu load/unload Containers n/a M.Pittsburgh load/unload Containers n/a Kingfish load/unload Containers n/a Busan load/unlaod The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 120,653 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 51,524 n/a Import cargo 69,129 n/a six ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)