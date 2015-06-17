KARACHI, June 17 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a M.T.Lahore unload
LNG n/a Exquisite unload
Iron ore n/a Alam Madu unload
Canola Seeds n/a Kong Que Song unload
Containers n/a Al-Rawdah load/unload
Containers n/a Lamartine load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 68,035 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 14,288 n/a
Import cargo 53,747 n/a
three ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In
the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and six ships
are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)