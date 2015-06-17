KARACHI, June 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a M.T.Lahore unload LNG n/a Exquisite unload Iron ore n/a Alam Madu unload Canola Seeds n/a Kong Que Song unload Containers n/a Al-Rawdah load/unload Containers n/a Lamartine load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 68,035 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 14,288 n/a Import cargo 53,747 n/a three ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)