KARACHI, June 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a M.T.Lahore unload Palm Oil n/a Frontier unload LNG n/a Exquisite unload Iron ore n/a Eastern Star unload Canola Seeds n/a Panorama unload Containers n/a Maersk Hartford load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 145,116 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday Compared to 68,035 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 25,042 14,288 Import cargo 120,074 53,747 four ships arrived and two ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)