KARACHI, June 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a King Duncan unload LNG n/a Exquisite unload Palm Oil n/a Fabulous unload Containers n/a Au Leo unlaod Containers n/a Poistano load/unload Containers n/a Racine load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 97,012 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. compared to 70,875 tonnes previous 24 hours Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 11,400 17,632 Import cargo 85,612 53,243 two ships arrived and one ships salied in the period. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)