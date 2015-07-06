KARACHI, July 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload Iron ore n/a Ocean Star unload Cement n/a Lunita load Containers n/a Allaince Lovia load/unlaod Containers n/a MSC Alghro load/unload Containers n/a Bux Contact load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,522 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 37,275 n/a Import cargo 48,247 n/a two ships arrived and five ships sailed in the period. in the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)