KARACHI, July 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a n/a unload Palm Oil n/a Galaxy unload Chemical n/a Sapphire unload Cement n/a n/a load Containers n/a Manamah load/unload Contaienrs n/a Kolkata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 57,230 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 5,754 n/a Import cargo 51,480 n/a three ships arrived and four ships sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)