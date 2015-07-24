KARACHI, July 24 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Bneider unload
Chemical n/a Bochem Mumbai unload
Urea n/a Pan Rapido unload
Containers n/a UASC Khor load/unload
Contaienrs n/a Jadrana load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 52,621 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 9,639 n/a
Import cargo 42,982 n/a
three ships arrived and three ships sailed in the period. In
the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)